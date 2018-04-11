Brother’s ire sends victim to hospital

— A Toppenish man appears in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing today, April 11, after allegedly assaulting his brother.

John Paul Ryan, 31, faces a domestic-violence second-degree assault charge.

Yakima Police arrested him after investigating an April 3 report at Astria Regional Hospital involving a man suffering wounds inflicted upon him by his brother, a probable cause document submitted to the court said.

The victim, Jeffrey D. Kelso, 25, had a bloody mouth and a bump on his lower lip, records show.

The officer investigating the cause of the injuries was told Ryan assaulted him at their mother’s home, records show.

Kelso was working on his father’s van when he was confronted by Ryan, records show.

He said Ryan punched him in the face and pulled a knife from his pocket, holding it up against Kelso’s ribs, records show.

Kelso told police he doesn’t believe Ryan would have actually used the knife on him, but he was scared, records show.