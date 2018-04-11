Construction meeting Friday

PROSSER — A special 6:30 a.m. meeting involving the School Board, architects and construction manager regarding the new High School takes place Friday, April 13.
The meeting will be in the Staff Development Room at 1500 Grant Ave.
To be discussed will be the design of the new High School campus.
