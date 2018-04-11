Police looking for Union Gap shooter

— The Police Department is looking for Luis Coronado-Vazquez, 18, who is wanted for the April 6 shooting death of Efren Cervantes-Sanchez, 21, at Valley Mall.

Police believe Coronado-Vazquez is armed and dangerous. A warrant for his arrest has been issued on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The individual believed to be the getaway driver, 18-year-old Alexander Pelcastre of Toppenish, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court April 10. He was charged with second-degree murder and his bail was set at $25,000. He is set to be arraigned April 24.

Pelcastre is currently in the Yakima County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding Coronado-Vazquez's whereabouts is urged to call the Police Department at 509-248-0430, 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 509-248-9980.