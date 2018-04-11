Prosser Police calls

MARCH 30

Officers assisted with a civil child custody issue in the 1500 block of Paterson Road.

Officers received a report of a suspicious male in the 900 block of Market Street. It was reported that the male was going door to door asking for work and money. The male was contacted, and he stated that he was trying to get money to pay a ticket. The male was advised that he might be contacted again if we got more calls. The male then left the area.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male on the Sixth Street Bridge. It was reported that the male was shooting a crossbow near the water. The male subject was contacted and was found to be bow fishing. Male was advised to use caution.

Officers assisted Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies with a small electrical fire in the 24000 block of North Crosby Road.

MARCH 31

Traffic stop in the area of SW Montecito Driv and state Highway 22. Vehicle was stopped for illegible plate and the Driver was found to be Driving without a valid license. Adult male was cited and released for NVOL W/O ID and issued an infraction for Display Changed/Disfigured Plate.

Traffic stop in the 20 block of Merlot Drive. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for third-degree driving while license suspended.

APRIL 1

Request for welfare check received in the 1200 block of Fifth Street. Reporting Party requested Officers check on a male at the location. Officers contacted the male who advised he was fine.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check in the 1400 block of Meade Ave. It was reported that a male subject was lying on the sidewalk. Officers contacted the male who advised he was fine and did not need any assistance.

Theft report received in the 600 block of Court St. Reporting Party advised someone had entered their unlocked vehicle and had stolen their wallet which contained their ID, Social Security Card, debit card and cash.

Officers assisted with a civil issue in the 1800 block of Benson Ave. Reporting party advised he had deposited money into an account that he shares with his ex-fiancé. He withdrew some of the money and his ex-fiancé threatened to call the cops. Reporting party was advised the information given appeared to be a civil matter and not criminal.

Traffic stop in the area of McCreadie Road and Wine Country Road. Driver was found to be Driving with a suspended license. Adult female was cited and released for third-degree driving while license suspended.

Officers responded to a domestic violence disturbance report in the 900 block of Alexander Ct. Reporting Party advised they could hear what sounded like a physical disturbance between a male and female. Officers responded to the location. They were unable to hear anything and were unable to make contact with any individuals.

APRIL 2

Officers responded to a non-injury single vehicle collision on state Highway 22 near SW Montecito Drive. The driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for third-degree driving while license suspended.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check in the City of Prosser area for a male who had not answered his phone all weekend and did not show up to a friend's house on Saturday. Officers spoke with an individual in the 7000 block of South Missimer Road. who stated the male was fine and had just left for work.

Suspicious circumstance report received at the Holiday Inn in the 600 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised a drone was seen flying outside of the hotel over the weekend and that it was possibly trying to see into rooms. RP advised they just wanted the Department to be aware of the situation and would call if they see it again.

Traffic stop in the area of state Highway 22 and Wine Country Road. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for third-degree driving while license suspended and issued an infraction for Defective Tail Lamps.

APRIL 3

Noise complaint received in the 900 block of Alexander Ct. Reporting Party advised their neighbor was being too loud. Officers contacted the neighbor who agreed to quiet down.

Burglary report received in the 900 block of Kinney Way. Reporting Party found a window had been broken and an Xbox, video games, Wii remotes, and various other items had been stolen.

Malicious mischief report received in the 700 block of Sixth St. Reporting Party advised they found graffiti in the alleyway. Responding Officer located and removed graffiti from a garbage can and a light pole.

Officers responded to a disturbance report in the 1200 block of Kinney Way. Upon arrival Officers found a verbal disturbance had occurred between a male and female. The male was found to have an active Department of Corrections warrant. Adult male was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail on the warrant.

Request for a welfare check received in the 300 block of Old Inland Empire Highway. Reporting Party was concerned for their son who had not called to say he made it home safely. Officers made contact with the male, who stated he had left his cell phone at work. They were advised he would contact his family to tell them he was ok.

APRIL 4

Report of malicious mischief received in the 400 block of Third St. Graffiti was in the bathroom at Farrand Park. Responding Officer located fresh graffiti on the doors, wall and toilet paper holder. Damage was estimated to be around $150.

Suspicious person report received in the 800 block of Memorial St. It was reported that there was a suspicious person looking into cars in the parking lot. Officers were unable to locate the individual.

Officers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash report at the end of the off-ramp in the area of Interstate 82 and Wine Country Road. Washington State Patrol assisted with the accident report. It was found the female driver was violating a protection order and provided a false name. WSP arrested the female for making a false statement and order violation. The female later admitted to Officers that there may be controlled substance items in the vehicle. Officers found various controlled substance items that had been ejected from the vehicle during the collision. The vehicle was seized for a narcotics investigation. After serving a search warrant on the vehicle, Officers seized 24.5 grams of heroin, a digital scale and packaging materials. The female was charged with Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver.

APRIL 5

Traffic stop in the area of North Gap Road. and Interstate 82. Driver was suspected of being under the influence. Adult male was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.

Animal complaint in the 1900 block of Miller Ave. Reporting Party advised a white Ford Edge had driven by, stopped and dropped off a dog in their yard. RP was provided with the number for Animal Control.

Officers assisted Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies with a verbal domestic violence report in the 800 block of Higdon Road. Situation was determined to be a civil issue.

Officers assisted with a civil dispute in the 900 block of Myrtle St. Reporting Party advised they were attempting to repossess a vehicle and the registered owner was not complying.

Traffic complaint received in the 900 block of Alexander Ct. Reporting Party advised someone had shone a green laser light at them as they drove past the location. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anything suspicious.