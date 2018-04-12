REQUEST FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
The Zillah School District No. 205, Zillah, Washington, is soliciting proposals to provide commissioning services on the additions and modernization of the Zillah High School scheduled for completion in August, 2020. Plans may be viewed at the school district office, Zillah, Washington, or Loofburrow-Wetch Architectural offices in Yakima, Washington.
Proposals to be presented in writing are due at the Zillah School District office, 213 4th Ave., Zillah, Washington, 98953, no later than 1 PM PDT, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Questions should be directed to the architect's office, 509-457-5121 or Joel L. Molander, Owners Representative, at 509-488-9671, x-135.
Office of the Superintendent
Zillah School District #205
213 Fourth Avenue
Zillah, Washington 98953
April 11, 13, 16 and 18, 2018
