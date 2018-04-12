Daily Sun logo

REQUEST FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

As of Thursday, April 12, 2018

The Zillah School District No. 205, Zillah, Washington, is soliciting proposals to provide commissioning services on the additions and modernization of the Zillah High School scheduled for completion in August, 2020. Plans may be viewed at the school district office, Zillah, Washington, or Loofburrow-Wetch Architectural offices in Yakima, Washington.

Proposals to be presented in writing are due at the Zillah School District office, 213 4th Ave., Zillah, Washington, 98953, no later than 1 PM PDT, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Questions should be directed to the architect's office, 509-457-5121 or Joel L. Molander, Owners Representative, at 509-488-9671, x-135.

Office of the Superintendent

Zillah School District #205

213 Fourth Avenue

Zillah, Washington 98953

April 11, 13, 16 and 18, 2018

