Sunnyside Fire Department calls

APRIL 10
Residential lift assistance on East Edison Avenue.
Basic life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to a residence.
Automatic alarm at Astria Sunnyside Hospital. False alarm.
Dumpster fire on South 16th Street. Extinguished.
Odor investigation on McClain Drive.
Advanced life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Trios Hospital, Kennewick.
Lift assistance on South Fourth Street. Canceled.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment