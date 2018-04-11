Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
April 5, 2018
DISMISSALS
Mario Joel M. Alvarez, DOB 02/28/77, driving on sidewalk.
Efrain Gaitan, DOB 10/07/96, giving a false statement to a public servant.
Efrain Gaitan, DOB 10/07/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration less than or equal to two months.
Cristian Rafael Gonzalez, DOB 03/03/92, third-degree driving while license suspended.
John Matthew Lundy, DOB 05/07/76, third-degree introducing contraband.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Jorge Aguilar Diaz, DOB 04/30/98, minor in possession and/or consumption. Dismissed, met conditions.
Meliza Jimenez, DOB 10/25/90, third-degree theft. Dismissed, met conditions.
Amber G. Robles Olivera, DOB 12/20/97, fourth-degree assault.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Mario Joel M. Alvarez, DOB 02/28/77, driving under the influence; amended to reckless driving. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $1,594.20 fine.
Timothy Duane Clements, DOB 04/21/70, no-contact and/or protection order violation. To serve 364 days with 354 days suspended. $440 fine.
Efrain Gaitan, DOB 10/07/96, reckless driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $725 fine.
Dario Hernandez Hernandez, DOB 08/14/94, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. $1,472.10 fine. Reckless driving. Dismissed.
Jose De Jesus Zavala, DOB 08/07/88, driving under the influence; amended to reckless driving. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $1,533.15 fine.
PRE-JURY HEARING
Juan Antonio Rodriguez, DOB 01/08/58, second-degree criminal trespassing. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 80 days suspended. $440 fine.
BENCH WARRANTS
Marcial Mendoza, DOB 03/04/91, fourth-degree assault.
