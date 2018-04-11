Two arrested in drive-by shooting

— The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in Terrace Heights

Lindsey Dominique Albright, 20, and Louis Francisco Aguilar, 26, were arrested Wednesday and booked into the Yakima County Jail.

They are being held on requested charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a pistol by a person from 18-21.

According to an arrest report, Albright is the suspected shooter and Aguilar was her get-away driver.

"Currently, multiple search warrants are being executed on vehicles and residences in Yakima County that are related to this case," Sheriff's Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said Wednesday.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force and the Law Enforcement Against Drugs Task Force assisted in the case, he said.