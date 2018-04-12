Five people arrested for DUI in Sunnyside

— Of the 13 people arrested or cited for traffic infractions since April 6, five of them were taken into custody on suspicious of driving under the influence.

On April 6, Pedro Ochoa, 35, 613 Victory Way, Sunnyside, was arrested at Scoon Road and North Avenue for third-degree driving while license suspended, driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and driving under the influence.

April 8, Ricardo Torres, 22, 205 Pleasant Ave., Grandview, was arrested in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue for driving under the influence. The same day, German Sanchez Valencia, 23, 300 S. 11th St., Sunnyside, was arrested at Outlook and Lester roads for driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

The following day, Ricardo Omar Sanchez, 27, 410 W. South Hill Road, Apt. 9B, Sunnyside, was arrested in the 300 block of Yakima Valley Highway.

The next driving under the influence arrest was April 11. Raul Diaz-Valencia, 31, 1140 Randel Road, Sunnyside was arrested at Emerald and Snipes Pump roads.

The other arrests were as follows:

April 6

• Alicia Paulina Allen, 26, 409 S. First St., Sunnyside, other agency hold.

April 9

• Gonzalo Aguilar Alonso, 23, Mattawa, investigation.

• Raquel Castelar-Jaime, 29, 401 Sandy Lane, Sunny-side, third-degree theft.

April 10

• Martin Fuentes Hernandez, 32, 1208 North Ave., Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended, driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, driving and giving false in-formation, and other agency hold.

April 11

• Diana Maria Garcia, 23, transient in Sunnyside, second-degree driving while license suspended, failure to show proof of liability insurance and knowingly making a false statement to a public servant.

• Evan Gregory Wienholz, 23, 1303 S. 18th Ave., Yakima, Sunnyside court commitment.

April 12

• Antonio Sanchez Carrazco Jr., 27, 910 E. Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

• Jason Michael Espinoza, 36, transient in Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended, third-degree theft, third-degree possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.