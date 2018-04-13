Mabton School Districts winnow finalists

— The School Board has scheduled interviews for the position of superintendent for May 1-3, but first the board must decide who will be interviewed.

On Wednesday, April 11, board President Wendy Morrow said there were 16 applicants for the post when the job posting closed April 5.

Morrow said the board will meet in executive session on April 19 to pare the candidate list to perhaps three. They will be invited to the district for interviews.

The interviews will be conducted by a panel that includes five community members. Morrow said they had not yet been selected Wednesday.

“The community will be more than welcome to attend, but they won’t be able to ask questions,” she said.

The interviews will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Learning Center at 805 Washington St.

Other districts in he lower valley are going through changes at the top.

Prosser already has its new superintendent. The school board handed the job to Prosser alumnus Matt Ellis.

Ellis has administrative experience at Pasco, Royal City and Lind- Ritzville.

Kiona-Benton joined the superintendent sweepstakes on April 10. That was when Wade Haun announced he is resigning that post to take on the position of state and federal programs director.

The Ki-Be school board is being assisted by Educational Services District 123.

The district is trying to find a superintendent quickly. It will close the job posting on May 1.

It expects to conduct interviews May 14-18 and make an offer of employment by May 21.

Granger started its search in March, after current Superintendent Margarita Lopez announced she would retire this year. Granger has not named the finalists

The plan is to have a superintendent in place by July 1 at ever school district.