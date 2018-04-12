New burn ban zones designated

— Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, in cooperation with the Klickitat County Interagency Fire Association, has created new county burn ban zone designations for establishing outdoor burn bans. It consists of three zones across the county, starting in the east with Zone One then Zone Two covering the central area and Zone Three covering the west. For clarity the zone boundaries follow fire district boundaries as much as possible.

Zone One is defined as lands east of the Klickitat County Fire District No. 7 eastern boundary, east to the county line, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire District Nos. 2, 9 and 10; outside the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

Zone Two is defined as lands between the Klickitat County Fire District No. 7 eastern boundary west to the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire District Nos. 4, 12 and 15 then north on the Klickitat River to the north county line, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire District Nos. 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 15; outside the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

Zone Three is defined as lands between the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire District Nos. 4, 12 and 15 then north on the Klickitat River to the north county line, to the west county line, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire District Nos.1, 3, 8 and 13; outside the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission

Maps detailing the zone boundaries have been created and are available to view and download on the emergency management website here.





The public is urged to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the incorporated limits of any city or town.