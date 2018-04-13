Newhouse calls on Zinke to restart grizzly talks Congressman says feds need to listen to rural residents

— A local congressman is voicing displeasure with the federal government’s continued efforts to bring grizzly bears into Central Washington in violation of state law.

“Bringing grizzlies to the North Cascades would have grave impacts on my constituents in Washington’s 4th Congressional District,” Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, wrote in a letter to federal Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke on Thursday.

“Just as my constituents have consistently expressed their steadfast opposition to this proposal, I will continue to stand in opposition to a plan that threatens the way of life in North Central Washington.”

Revised Code of Washington 77.12.035 very clearly makes it illegal to bring grizzlies anywhere into the state.

Newhouse’s comments come more than a week after Zinke voiced his support of a plan to introduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades between Naches and the Canadian border.

State law directs the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to “participate in all discussions and negotiations with federal and state agencies relating to grizzly bear management,” but adds, “Grizzly bears shall not be transplanted or introduced into the state.”

Newhouse has requested the public comment period on proposal be restarted to give rural residents ample input into a move that could have dramatic impacts on them.

“Over the past three years, I have been in contact with families, farmers, outdoor recreationists, local elected representatives, and community stakeholders who do not feel their concerns have been taken seriously by federal officials,” Newhouse said. “Given the disrespectful manner with which my constituents have been treated, the public comment process must be restarted to allow residents the opportunity to voice their concerns and comment on the proposal in the proper setting.”

During an informational session on the grizzly bear introduction plan that took place three years ago in Okanogan, National Park Service employees and environmental groups posted boards for rural residents to read. But when it came time to hear from residents, the residents with questions or concerns where shuttled to a corner area and given note cards to fill out.

“The federal government must listen to and respect the local communities that will be affected by this plan, and I urge you to take into consideration the negative impacts this plan will have on the constituents of the 4th Congressional District,” Newhouse wrote to Zinke. “I would be happy to facilitate such conversations.”

Newhouse called on Zinke and other federal officials to follow state law and listen to the people most directly affected by introduction of an apex predator.

Grizzly bears have been spotted in the North Cascade Mountains, but very rarely.

In the last 50 years, records show there have only been two confirmed sightings of grizzlies, the most recent of which was in 1996 in the Glacier Peak Wilderness Area.

The last official photograph of a grizzly was of a bear killed in 1968, records show.

In addition to the few grizzlies cited in the Cascades, Washington state has a small sustained population of grizzly bears in the Selkirk Mountains in the far northeast corner of the state.