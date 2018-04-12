Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
APRIL 11
Found property on East Wine Country Road.
Parking problem on West Fifth Street.
Assist agency on Wallace Way.
Emergency medical assistance on Carriage Square Drive.
Recovered stolen property on Nealy Road.
Residential alarm an Arikara Drive.
Resident assist on East Weshington Street.
Court order violation on East Fourth Street.
Assist agency on Pleasant Avenue.
Court order violation on West Second Street.
Juvenile problem on Avenue D.
Domestic call on Avenue D.
Wanted person on Avenue D.
Residential fire alarm on West Fourth Street.
Injury crash at Hornby and Grandview Pavement roads.
Wanted person on West Second Street.
APRIL 12
Informational call on East Third Street.
GRANGER POLICE
APRIL 11
Code enforcement on West First Street.
Informational call on Bailey Avenue.
Animal problem on Second Avenue.
Abandoned vehicle on Main Street.
Unwanted guest on Main Street.
Unwanted guest on Main Street.
Brush fire at Luther and Gap roads.
Domestic call on E Avenue.
MABTON POLICE
APRIL 11
Vehicle theft on Washington Street.
Hit-and-run crash on North Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
APRIL 11
Vehicle theft on North 16th Street.
Warrant service on Homer Street.
Resident assist on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.
Prisoner transport on West Fifth Avenue, Ellensburg.
Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.
Abandoned vehicle on Liberty Lane.
Parking problem on Hemlock Avenue.
Animal noise at Dayton Drive and Columbia Avenue.
Animal problem on East Riverside Avenue.
Animal problem on South 13th Street.
Suicidal person on South 16th Street.
Animal problem on West Madison Avenue.
Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.
Parking problem on Hemlock Avenue.
Informational call on Homer Street.
Business alarm on South Sixth Street.
Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.
Traffic stop at Scoon Road and North Avenue.
Court order service on Blaine Avenue.
Suspicious activity at East Harrison Avenue and South 13th Street.
Warrant service on Homer Street.
Resident assist on West Edison Avenue.
Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.
Traffic offense at Yakima Valley Highway and North First Street.
Prisoner transport on West Second Street, Grandview.
Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.
Resident complaint at East Ida Belle Street and South 13th Street.
Trespassing on Villareal Drive.
Resident assist on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Suspicious activity on North Ninth Street.
APRIL 12
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
WAPATO POLICE
APRIL 11
Welfare check on North Lincoln Avenue.
Assist agency on South Wapato Road.
Call on South Simcoe Avenue.
Resident assist on East Second Street.
Welfare check on West First Street.
Informational call on South Camas Avenue.
APRIL 12
Welfare check on Industrial Park Road.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
APRIL 11
Attempt to locate on South Wapato Road, Wapato.
Mental subject at Cheyne and Gilbert roads, Zillah.
Animal problem on Lateral A Road, Wapato.
Threats on Albro road, Sunnyside.
Livestock incident on Gamache Road, Moxee.
Residential alarm on Fordyce road, Sunnyside.
Resident assist on Campbell Road, Toppenish.
Assist agency on Win Acres Road, Wapato.
Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Welfare check on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Resident assist on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.
Hit-and-run crash on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.
Assist agency on North Elm Street, Grandview.
Suspicious activity at North Willoughby and Olmstead roads, Grandview.
Assist agency on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.
Animal problem on Apricot Road, Grandview.
Injury crash at Hornby and Grandview Pavement roads, Grandview.
Domestic call on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Informational call on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
APRIL 12
Suspicious activity on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Shots reported fired on Lateral C Road, Toppenish.
Welfare check on Industrial Park Road, Wapato.
ZILLAH POLICE
APRIL 11
Welfare check on First Avenue.
Animal noise on Adams Park Drive.
Informational call on Second Avenue.
Informational call on First Avenue.
