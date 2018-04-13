Prosser truck driver cited in crash Local man was not hurt

— A Prosser man was cited for negligent driving after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The Washington State Patrol said Cosme A. Hernandez, 56, failed to stop for backed up traffic.

His truck rear-ended an SUV, which then hit a pickup.

The SUV was destroyed and driver Robert W. Stevens, 46, of Camas was taken to Peace Health Southwest Medical Center.