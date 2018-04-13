Daily Sun logo

Prosser truck driver cited in crash

Local man was not hurt

The Daily Sun

As of Friday, April 13, 2018

VANCOUVER — A Prosser man was cited for negligent driving after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The Washington State Patrol said Cosme A. Hernandez, 56, failed to stop for backed up traffic.

His truck rear-ended an SUV, which then hit a pickup.

The SUV was destroyed and driver Robert W. Stevens, 46, of Camas was taken to Peace Health Southwest Medical Center.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News and Information from our Community Partners