Prosser truck driver cited in crash

VANCOUVER — A Prosser man was cited for negligent driving after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday.
The Washington State Patrol said Cosme A. Hernandez, 56, failed to stop for backed up traffic.
His truck rear-ended an SUV, which then hit a pickup.
The SUV was destroyed and driver Robert W. Stevens, 46, of Camas was taken to Peace Health Southwest Medical Center.
