Sunnyside Fire Department calls

APRIL 11
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Lifeflight on Homer Street. No transport.
Motor vehicle crash at Hornby and Grandview Pavement roads, Grandview. One patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Van Belle Road. Canceled.
