Sunnyside Fire Department calls

By Jennie McGhan

As of Thursday, April 12, 2018

APRIL 11

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Lifeflight on Homer Street. No transport.

Motor vehicle crash at Hornby and Grandview Pavement roads, Grandview. One patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Van Belle Road. Canceled.

