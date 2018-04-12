Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

April 9, 2018

DISMISSALS

Antonio Espinosa, DOB 04/07/97, harassment.

Antonio Espinosa, DOB 04/07/97, third-degree malicious mischief and no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Florencio Flores, DOB 03/07/73, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Efren R. Hernandez Negrete, DOB 02/14/98, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Brianna Mikayla Luna, DOB 12/22/98, hit-and-run attended vehicle.

Marcos Mauricio Pozos, DOB 11/13/99, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Luis Cisneros Rios, DOB 05/27/78, first-degree driving while license suspended.

Yessenia C. Rojero, DOB 05/01/96, fourth-degree assault.

Roman Voldovinos Rios, DOB 07/13/96, racing.

Margie Villa, DOB 05/08/74, third-degree driving while license suspended.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Florencio Flores, DOB 03/07/73, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 89 days suspended. $525 fine.

Florencio Flores, DOB 03/07/73, use of drug paraphernalia. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 89 days suspended. $525 fine.

MODIFICATION AND/OR RESCIND NO-CONTACT ORDER REQUEST

Antonio Espinosa, DOB 04/07/97, harassment. Lifted order.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Manuel Jimenez Mora, DOB 02/26/85, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and operating and/or possession of a vehicle without registration.

BENCH WARRANTS

Daniel Jesus Arias, DOB 05/14/95, third-degree malicious mischief.

Pedro Luis Estrada-Mora, DOB 06/26/96, driving under the influence, no valid operator’s license and reckless driving.

Manuel Jimenez Mora, DOB 02/26/85, first-degree driving while license suspended.