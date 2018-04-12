Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
April 9, 2018
DISMISSALS
Antonio Espinosa, DOB 04/07/97, harassment.
Antonio Espinosa, DOB 04/07/97, third-degree malicious mischief and no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Florencio Flores, DOB 03/07/73, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Florencio Flores, DOB 03/07/73, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Efren R. Hernandez Negrete, DOB 02/14/98, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Brianna Mikayla Luna, DOB 12/22/98, hit-and-run attended vehicle.
Marcos Mauricio Pozos, DOB 11/13/99, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.
Luis Cisneros Rios, DOB 05/27/78, first-degree driving while license suspended.
Yessenia C. Rojero, DOB 05/01/96, fourth-degree assault.
Roman Voldovinos Rios, DOB 07/13/96, racing.
Margie Villa, DOB 05/08/74, third-degree driving while license suspended.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Florencio Flores, DOB 03/07/73, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 89 days suspended. $525 fine.
Florencio Flores, DOB 03/07/73, use of drug paraphernalia. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 89 days suspended. $525 fine.
MODIFICATION AND/OR RESCIND NO-CONTACT ORDER REQUEST
Antonio Espinosa, DOB 04/07/97, harassment. Lifted order.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Manuel Jimenez Mora, DOB 02/26/85, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and operating and/or possession of a vehicle without registration.
BENCH WARRANTS
Daniel Jesus Arias, DOB 05/14/95, third-degree malicious mischief.
Pedro Luis Estrada-Mora, DOB 06/26/96, driving under the influence, no valid operator’s license and reckless driving.
Manuel Jimenez Mora, DOB 02/26/85, first-degree driving while license suspended.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment