Judge Donald W. Engel
April 11, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Mauro Cruz Reyes, DOB 11/16/53, driving under the influence.
Eric Gael Garcia Bautista, DOB 04/29/91, driving under the influence.
Josue E. Guizar Mendoza, DOB 07/18/87, driving under the influence.
Alvaro Cerrillo Mendez, DOB 07/10/81, driving under the influence, first-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Travis Raymond Kroll, DOB 03/19/91, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.
Katy Diane Lundquist, DOB 07/20/97, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.
Anna Yasmin Meraz, DOB 05/18/95, driving under the influence.
PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION
Oscar I. Kahclamat, DOB 09/16/89, driving under the influence.
Dennis Wesley Kenyon, DOB 04/21/64, driving under the influence.
Serena J. Slockish, DOB 01/01/71, driving under the influence.
