Construction set to start next week on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass Drivers should plan for delays this summer

— Despite late spring snow storms, work on a number of road-improvements on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass will begin next week.

Construction-related lane closures will slow down travelers as contractor crews working for the state Department of Transportation build new lanes and bridges, repair existing structures, and fix cracked sections of pavement between North Bend and Ellensburg.

“We don’t have as much construction taking place on I-90 this spring and summer as we have had in the past, but drivers still need to plan ahead, pay attention to work zones and be patient,” Transportation Regional Administrator Todd Trepanier said.

Earlier this week, work resumed on the Snoqulamie Pass East project that will build a wider, safer and more reliable stretch of the interstate from Hyak to Keechelus Dam, and from Keechelus Dam to the Stampede Pass interchange.

The seven-mile section of the project is scheduled to be completed this fall, which includes the first wildlife crossing to be built over I-90.

Next month, work will resume to replace deteriorating sections of concrete pavement panels in the eastbound lanes between North Bend and the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

Delays are expected when traffic detours around the work zone.

Additional concrete panel replacement is schedule to begin between Issaquah and North Bend in mid-May.

Several I-90 interchanges in Easton, Thorpe and Ellensburg will be repaved this summer.