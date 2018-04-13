Funeral director announces bid for coroner

— A funeral director and insurance agent has announced his candidacy for Yakima County Coroner.

Dan Williams, 37, a Re-publican, works for Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors.

He is a lifelong resident of Yakima and has owned and operated his own insurance agency for 12 years in addition to serving as a funeral director.

William is the president of Central Valley District Chapter of Washington State Funeral Directors Association, as well as the Parker Youth Sports Foundation.

He’s been a volunteer baseball coach in Yakima Little League and for Selah Parks and Recreation.

“I believe my experience in the funeral industry makes me highly qualified for this position (coroner),” Williams said in a press re-lease.

“If elected, I will work to improve communication — not only with law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office, but also with the public and the victim’s loved ones,” he said.

Williams enjoys spending time with his family, watching his sons play baseball, RV’ing, fishing and visiting the beach.