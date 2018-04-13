Granger boys undefeated on court

GRANGER — The Granger boys tennis team swept to a 5-0-1 mark in the first half of the South Central Athletic Conference-West season, and they have been strengthened as the second half starts.
The Spartans played the first half of the season without the services of pre-season No. 1 singles player Malaki Cumpston. He played his first match against Naches on April 12, taking No. 2 singles over Kyler Tripp, 6-1, 6-1, in a 4-1 team win.
“He looked pretty good for his first match,” coach Alfredo Cardenas said.
Trennan Slade, who took over the No. 1 slot when Cumpston was not available, won his match over Casey Brown, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Granger’s Robert Berger and C.J. Middleton won at No. 1 doubles over Dawson Mathis and Dalton Hiatt, 6-1, 6-1.
Granger also won No. 2 doubles when Rafael Rocha and Alvaro Campos took out Manny Canseco and Jackson Reinmuth, 6-3, 6-2.
Naches got its point with a forfeit at No. 3 doubles.
The story is not as good for the Granger girls. Cardenas both singles and No. 1 doubles can work their way to state, Cardenas believes, but the team has only two wins.
The Spartans lost 3-2 Thursday, winning only one of the singles matches.
In the matchup of the day, No.1 Naya Roettger ran away from Mechelle Busey, 6-1, 6-1. It ws a revenge win for Roettger, who lost the district title match to Busey last year.
Granger’s Anabel Castillo was surprised at No. 2 singles. She fell to Amy Leonard 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Granger’s second point came at No. 1 doubles. Sophie Blodgett and Kaitlyn Roettger defeated Katie Stout and Simran Jeetkaur, 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Naches’ Katherine Cartmell and Sitlali Cortez defeated Maria Rodriguez and Cierra Middleton, 6-3, 6-0.
Naches’ McKenna Rowe and Joanna Simmons topped Destiny Alegria and Ari Mendoza, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Granger’s next tennis action will come at home on April 17 against Goldendale.
