Knights notch first sweep of season Sunnyside Christian baseball teams tops Connell JV in doubleheader

— Sunnyside Christian did everything well to defeat the Connell junior varsity, 13-2, in baseball on the road April 12.

Then the Knights did everything better in the second game to win, 16-0, rapping out 20 hits in five innings.

It was the first sweep this year as the team improved to 5-6. The Knights’ next outing will take place at White Swan on April 17.

The first game featured the one-hit pitching of Ross Faber. He had a no-hitter until the fifth inning, striking out 11 batters and allowing 3 walks.

Faber aided his own cause at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance that included a double and 1 run batted in.

The big stick belonged to Erik Van Dyke. He batted 3-4 with a double, a triple and 4 RBI.

Kyle Marsh batted 2-4 with a double and 3 RBI. Cade Bosma went 2-3 with a double and 1 RBI.

The Knights brought a little more power to the second game, slugging 2 home runs. They also enjoyed a fine second-game pitching performance for the first time this year.

That came from Bode Jensen. He struck out 9 batters while allowing 2 hits and 2 walks.

The hit parade was led by Bosma. He clubbed a triple and a home run in his 5-5 effort. He missed the cycle by a double.

The second homer came from Kyler Marsh with one man aboard. Van Dyke went 3-5 and Chance Marsh went 3-3 with a triple and 1 RBI.

Tyler Groeneweg had a 3-4 day with a double and 3 RBI, Faber went 2-4 with a double, and Bode batted 2-4 with 1 RBI.

“It was a very good day,” coach Tyler Alseth said. “We had everything from pitching to offense to defense.”