Local rancher joins Yakima fair board

— Sunnyside rancher Halley Newhouse is one of the newest members of the Central Washington Fair Board Association.

Newhouse was elected along with Yakima busi-nessman Jeff Louman, to the board of directors, which oversees the operation and maintenance of the 120-acre State Fair Park, including the SunDome, Yakima County Stadium and the 10-day Central Washington State Fair.

Newhouse, with her husband, Devon, owns and op-erates Newhouse Farms, a longtime Lower Valley farm-ing operation.

Louman is a Yakima na-tive who recently retired af-ter 39 years with Huibregtse, Louman Associates, Inc., a local civil engineering firm.

Members of the Associa-tion also elected new officers for 2018-19. They are: local civic leader and fruit grower Sid Morrison, Chairman; Yakima businessman David Hargreaves, Vice Chairman; Lower Valley grower Lon Inaba, Secretary; Yakima businessman Trent Marquis; Treasurer.

The Central Washington Fair Association and its board of directors operate the Central Washington State Fair and State Fair Park under a long-term lease with Yakima County.