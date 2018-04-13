Michael Raymond Duncan was born to Raymond and Verna Duncan, in Ya-kima, on April 21, 1939.

He went to be with his Lord on Sunday afternoon, March 11, 2018.

The Duncan family lived in Grandview, where Mike attended all 12 years of schooling, graduating with the class of 1957.

He was active in FFA during high school and was very interested in agriculture. He continued his education at Washington State Universi-ty, was a member of 'Farm House' fraternity, and majored in agricultural mechanization graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 1961. He then returned home join-ing his father farming for a short time.

Wanting to broaden his life, he moved to Kent, and went to work for Boeing as a design engineer. He joined the Boeing Chorale, a mixed choral group made up of Boeing employees, where he met his future wife, Eileen Karlson Nichols.

They were married June 13, 1970, in Seattle at a Lutheran church Eileen had been attending. They then moved to Yakima, where Mike went to work for Occidental Chemical as a sales/farm representative.

In January of 1971, his first daughter, Jennifer, was born in Yakima, in the same hospital he had been born in in 1939. The company then transferred him to Tulelake, Calif., where he worked briefly for local farmers in the area. During that time his second daughter, Angela, was born in Klamath Falls, Ore., in 1973. He then decid-ed to return to Grandview to manage the grape enterprise of Elvin McKenzie, a long-time acquaintance.

After Mr. McKenzie's death, he worked briefly overseeing the Yakima Indi-an Farming Enterprise before taking a position with Wyckoff Farms, a large family farm in Grandview. He was involved in the culti-vation of Concord, Niagara, and a variety of wine grapes. He also helped establish many of the local area wine vineyards and worked with the winemakers they sold to, making sure the grapes were grown to the vintners’ speci-fications.

In 1976, his third daughter, Christina, was born in Sunnyside, and in 1980, he returned with his family to the old ranch home in Grandview, where he grew up. In 1986, he decided to farm his own land. He bought the land surrounding their home, the same land he had farmed with his father as a young man, and planted Early Italian prunes, Gala Apples, Granny Smith ap-ples, and alfalfa hay. He planted, cut, turned, baled and hauled all his own hay.

He enjoyed anything mechanical, worked on all his own equipment, and even invented a grape hoe while working for Wyckoff Farms. His invention was written up in a farm magazine.

He continued to farm, sing in the church praise team and choir, and learned to square dance with Eileen. In approximately 2000, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which took him by surprise. The disease was slow progressing the first 14 to 15 years, but eventually resulted in more disability. In 2014, it was decided he and Eileen should move to Nampa, Idaho, where their daughter, Angela, to live with her family.

His Parkinson's continued to worsen. and in the sum-mer 2017, he moved into an assisted living facility where he stayed until hospitalized in February of this year.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughters Jennifer Duncan, Angela (Aaron) Battershell, and Christina (Dale) Raschko; grandchil-dren Lindsay, Megan, and Nathan Battershell, and Frances Duncan. He is also survived by several nephews, cousins and many friends, including special friends Paul and Judy Battershell, Karcher men's group, and friends in Grandview.