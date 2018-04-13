Police arrest California fugitive

— A fugitive wanted for a drug offense in Tulare County, California was apprehended by police Wednesday, April 11.

Sunnyside Police arrested Raul Diaz Valencia, 31, at Emerald and Snipes Pump roads on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was living at 1140 Randel Road, and upon further investigation into his background, officers found he had a warrant for a probation violation in Tulare County.

The warrant, submitted to Yakima County Superior Court on April 13, states Diaz committed a felony drug offense in Tulare County and violated his probation.

The conviction in California included possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, possession of narcotics and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, records show.

The probation was revoked and a warrant for his arrest was issued with a bail amounting $25,000, records show.

Extradition was approved by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.