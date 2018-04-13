Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
APRIL 12
Animal problem at Fir and East Fourth streets.
Animal problem on West Second Street.
Informational call on West Third Street.
Assist agency on West Second Street.
Lewd conduct on West Second Street.
Theft on East Wine Country Road.
Wanted person at North Willoughby and Olmstead roads.
Traffic hazard at West Main Street and West Wine Country Road.
Informational call on West Second Street.
Court order violation on West Second Street.
Found property on Davie Road.
Runaway juvenile on West Third Street.
GRANGER POLICE
APRIL 12
Residential alarm on Dean Avenue.
Code enforcement on Fifth Street.
Suspicious activity on E Street.
Suspicious activity on E Street.
Code enforcement on East B Street.
MABTON POLICE
APRIL 12
Assault at Main and Washington streets.
Assist agency at state Highway 241 and Holaday Road.
APRIL 13
Vehicle theft on High School Road.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
APRIL 12
Parking problem on South 13th Street.
Parking problem on Liberty Lane.
Livestock incident at Swan road and Yakima Valley Highway.
Parking problem on Ismo Loop.
Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.
Animal problem on McClain Drive.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Animal problem on Homer Street.
Informational call on North 16th Street.
Civil matter on Grant Avenue.
Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.
Informational call on South 16th Street.
Informational call on South Seventh Street.
Driving under the influence on South Hill Road.
Resident assist on North 16th Street.
Informational call on South Sixth Street.
Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.
Informational call at Waneta Road and Picard Place.
Abandoned vehicle on Hemlock Avenue.
Domestic call on South Sixth Street.
Trespassing on South Sixth Street.
Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.
Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.
Assist agency on Reeves Way.
APRIL 13
Suspicious activity on Parkland Drive.
Disorderly conduct on Yakima Valley Highway.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 65.
WAPATO POLICE
APRIL 12
Informational call on West Sixth Street.
Malicious mischief on Mount Adams Drive.
Welfare check on North Ahtanum Avenue.
Welfare check on West Second Street.
Suspicious activity on South Wapato Avenue.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
APRIL 12
Suspicious activity on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.
Resident dispute on South Fisher Road, Mabton.
Traffic hazard at Campbell and West Wapato roads, Wapato.
Suspicious activity at Bethany and Factory roads, Sunnyside.
Traffic hazard on Sandy Lane, Sunnyside.
Traffic hazard at East Parker Heights and Konnowac Pass roads, Wapato.
Injured child on Shields Road, Wapato.
Runaway juvenile on NW Manor Road, Wapato.
Burglary on North Track Road, Wapato.
Hit-and-run crash at Yakima Valley Highway and Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.
Welfare check on Wiwnu Lane, Wapato.
Traffic hazard on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Unwanted guest on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.
Livestock incident at Belma and Berney roads, Grandview.
Juvenile problem on Highland Drive, Zillah.
Suspicious activity on Casey Road, Toppenish.
Suspicious activity on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.
Drugs on SW Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.
Unwanted guest on Riggins Road, Wapato.
Crash on Postma Road, Moxee.
Assist agency at state Highway 241 and Holaday Road, Mabton.
APRIL 13
Suspicious activity on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Hit-and-run crash on Ashue Road, Wapato.
Vehicle theft on Evans Road, Wapato.
ZILLAH POLICE
APRIL 12
Informational call on First Avenue.
Juvenile problem on Cutler Way.
Residential alarm on Schoentrup.
Non-injury crash on Meade Drive.
Welfare check on F Street.
Civil matter on Adams Park Drive.
Harassment on Adams Park Drive.
APRIL 13
Noise complaint on Third Avenue.
Noise complaint on South Beech Street, Toppenish.
