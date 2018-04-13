Prosser, Grandview split in tennis Greyhounds boys, Mustang girls each take a victory

There was something for everyone when Grandview and Prosser met here April 12 in high school tennis.

Grandview won the boys competition, 3-2. The Prosser girls won, 4-1. And the fans were treated to some spirited play. Three of the matches went three sets.

Marc Martinez has been the Grandview boys leader all year at No. 1 singles, and he led the way again Thursday. He topped Peter Felician, 6-1, 6-4.

Greyound Devin Amaro followed up with a win at No. 2 singles, but Mustang Roman Rodriguez made things difficult, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Prosser got the point at first doubles when Jose Montano and Lisandro Santillan defeated Nathan Barrientes and Abisai Mendoza, 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 doubles saw Grandview’s Agustin Cortes and Nathan Moreno taking out Sam Avalos and Ryan Winder, 6-0, 6-0. Prosser’s Caleb McMurtrey and Levi Stallcup won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

Two of the more entertaining matches of the afternoon came in girls singles. Prosser won both three-set affairs.

At No. 1, Karina Acosta edged Viviana Gil, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. At No. 2 Cyndal Johnson got past Griselda Espindola, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-4.

No. 1 doubles went to Joanna Ramos and Valeria Covarrubias, 6-3, 6-1, over Wendy Garcia and Diana Diaz.

Grandview’s Maria Ramos and Alexa Rodriguez, stopped Gentri Gray and Meagan Inions, 6-3, 6-1, to claim No. 2 doubles.

Prosser claimed No. 3 doubles with Leslie Jacobo and Brenda Montano breaking away from a tough first set to win, 7-6 (7), 6-1, over Monica Macias and Christin Alvarez.