Prosser, Grandview split in tennis

There was something for everyone when Grandview and Prosser met here April 12 in high school tennis.
Grandview won the boys competition, 3-2. The Prosser girls won, 4-1. And the fans were treated to some spirited play. Three of the matches went three sets.
Marc Martinez has been the Grandview boys leader all year at No. 1 singles, and he led the way again Thursday. He topped Peter Felician, 6-1, 6-4.
Greyound Devin Amaro followed up with a win at No. 2 singles, but Mustang Roman Rodriguez made things difficult, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.
Prosser got the point at first doubles when Jose Montano and Lisandro Santillan defeated Nathan Barrientes and Abisai Mendoza, 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 doubles saw Grandview’s Agustin Cortes and Nathan Moreno taking out Sam Avalos and Ryan Winder, 6-0, 6-0. Prosser’s Caleb McMurtrey and Levi Stallcup won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Two of the more entertaining matches of the afternoon came in girls singles. Prosser won both three-set affairs.
At No. 1, Karina Acosta edged Viviana Gil, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. At No. 2 Cyndal Johnson got past Griselda Espindola, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-4.
No. 1 doubles went to Joanna Ramos and Valeria Covarrubias, 6-3, 6-1, over Wendy Garcia and Diana Diaz.
Grandview’s Maria Ramos and Alexa Rodriguez, stopped Gentri Gray and Meagan Inions, 6-3, 6-1, to claim No. 2 doubles.
Prosser claimed No. 3 doubles with Leslie Jacobo and Brenda Montano breaking away from a tough first set to win, 7-6 (7), 6-1, over Monica Macias and Christin Alvarez; No. 3 doubles, Leslie Jacobo/Brenda Montano (P) def. Monica Macias/Christin Alvarez (G) 7-6 (7), 6-1.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment