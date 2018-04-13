Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

April 10, 2018

ARRAIGNMENTS

Ma Del Carmen Chavez Mendoza, DOB 07/16/78, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.

Adriana Elizabeth Montoya Marin, DOB 08/15/83, no valid operator’s license misdemeanor; amended to no valid operator’s license citation. $550 fine.

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Rmeo Coronado Jr., DOB 07/14/69, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.

Erika Yesenia Flores, DOB 0429/93, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.

Rebekah Jonelle Garcia, DOB 06/06/96, failure to stop at an intersection and/or stop sign. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Brenda Janet Hernandez, DOB 03/04/94, speeding 12 mph over the limit. $166 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. No valid operator’s license. $550 fine.

Maria Lourdes Lares, DOB 11/07/76, no valid operators license. $550 fine.

Amanda Rodriguez, DOB 05/10/81, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Samantha Leigh Siller, DOB 05/24/92, second-degree negligent driving. $100 fine.

Celeste Rubi Villalobos, DOB 01/25/95, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.

Jose Arturo Rivera Acevedo, DOB 08/19/98, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Frank Chavez Hernandez, DOB 04/11/39, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Adriana Elizabeth Montoya Marin, DOB 08/15/83, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, violation of license restriction. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Maximiliano Abelino Gomez, DOB 11/10/92, defective windshield. $100 fine.

MODIFICATION AND/OR RESCIND NO-CONTACT ORDER REQUEST

Maria G. Bernal Arrequin, DOB 03/22/99, fourth-degree assault. Request granted.

Antonio Magana Diaz, DOB 07/08/68, fourth-degree assault. Request granted.

DISMISSALS

Antonio Angel Garcia, DOB 04/28/83, no valid operator’s license and failure to renew motor vehicle registration greater than two months.

Monique Gullermina Martinez, DOB 12/10/97, failure to yield the right-of-way.

Shawn Colleen Schaneman, DOB 07/23/57, failure to stop and/or yield at intersection.

Jose Arturo Rivera Acevedo, DOB 08/19/98, no valid operator’s license.

Jorge Luis Benitez De Aquino, DOB 02/25/93, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Edgar Isaias Lopez Montano, DOB 09/24/77, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Aaron Ethan Ramos, DOB 04/11/01, driving under the influence.

Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Geronimo Perez IV, DOB 08/31/89, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Geronimo Perez IV, DOB 08/31/89, third-degree driving while license suspended.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Maximiliano Abelino Gomez, DOB 11/10/92, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Emmanuel Lepez, DOB 03/06/86, third-degree theft.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 70 days suspended. $630 fine.

Geronimo Perez IV, DOB 08/31/89, driving under the influence; amended to reckless driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 304 days suspended. $873.15 fine.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Jose Antonio Valencia Gonzalez, DOB 03/19/81, fourth-degree assault.

BENCH WARRANTS

Guadalupe Gonzalez Jr., DOB 10/30/80, two counts third-degree theft.

Frank Chavez Hernandez, DOB 04/11/39, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Dustin Claye Howard, DOB 12/18/88, third-degree theft.