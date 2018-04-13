Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
April 11, 2018
DISMISSALS
Alfredo Gutierrez Reyes, DOB 02/24/66, speeding 5 mph over the limit.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Juan Gomez Hernandez, DOB 08/19/99, reckless driving. Dismissed, conditions met.
Brianna Mikayla Luna, DOB 12/22/98, hit-and-run attended vehicle. Dismissed April 9, conditions met.
Ramon Ochoa Jr., DOB 05/18/86, conduct prohibited at jail. Dismissed, conditions met.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Patricia Rodriguez Geronimo, DOB 07/17/84, disorderly conduct. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 72 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended.
David Leroy Maden Jr., 07/19/72, second-degree criminal trespassing. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 72 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended.
Jonathan Agustin Pablo, DOB 02/11/00, reckless driving; amended to second-degree negligent driving. $500 fine.
Jack Richard St. John Jr., DOB 07/02/80, first-degree criminal trespassing. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 348 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended.
BENCH WARRANTS
Felix Marcus Archuleta, DOB 10/03/67, fourth-degree assault.
Aundrey Jeffery Steward, DOB 07/15/91, fourth degree assault.
