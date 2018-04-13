Virginia O. Hicks, 78, passed away in Yakima, on Feb. 9, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Virginia was born on Aug. 16, 1939, in Harding, Mont. to loving parents Rosario and Mary Simmons Orosco. She attended and graduated from Wapato High School in 1957. Virginia met Clifford Hicks and in 1960 they were married at the Presbyterian Church in Wapato.

She loved children and was a school aide at Roose-velt Elementary School, as well as a bus driver. Virginia enjoyed gardening, reading, thrift shopping, watching TV and her animals, but she especially loved the time she spent with her family and the many family get-togethers.

She was a dedicated member of the Presbyterian Church and was a valued member in the choir.

Virginia is survived by her two children Cindy Evans of Olympia, and Craig (Janet) Hicks of Sunnyside, grand-children, Levi (Megan) Hicks of Grandview, and Aaron Hicks of Sunnyside, along with one great grandchild who is on the way. She is also survived by her siblings, Bonnie Hilton from Arizona, Julia Miranda, Angie John-son, Mary Omer, Jesse Orosco and Karen Wendell all from Washington along with Rosario Orosco from California.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Clifford Hicks, parents Ro-sario and Mary Orosco, sis-ters Lena Martin and Juanita Robertson.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel Sunnyside.

