Judge Alfred Schweppe

April 16, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Elias Salvador Sanchez, DOB 10/18/89, driving under the influence.

PRELIMINARY-DUI

Samuel Junior Orozco, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.

Juan Carlos Sosa, DOB 08/18/92, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Elisabeth Pulido, DOB 12/30/83, driving under the influence.

BOND EXONERATION HEARING

Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.

