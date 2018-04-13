Judge Alfred Schweppe
April 16, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY
Elias Salvador Sanchez, DOB 10/18/89, driving under the influence.
PRELIMINARY-DUI
Samuel Junior Orozco, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.
Juan Carlos Sosa, DOB 08/18/92, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW
Elisabeth Pulido, DOB 12/30/83, driving under the influence.
BOND EXONERATION HEARING
Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.
