Yakima County District Court

By Jennie McGhan

As of Friday, April 13, 2018

Judge Alfred Schweppe

April 16, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Elias Salvador Sanchez, DOB 10/18/89, driving under the influence.

PRELIMINARY-DUI

Samuel Junior Orozco, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.

Juan Carlos Sosa, DOB 08/18/92, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Elisabeth Pulido, DOB 12/30/83, driving under the influence.

BOND EXONERATION HEARING

Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.

Elias Salvador Sanchez, DOB 10/18/89, driving under the influence.

﻿

