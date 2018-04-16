The Daily Sun
As of Monday, April 16, 2018
GRANDVIEW — Arthur F. Miller, 57, died Friday, April 13, 2018, in Grandview. He was born May 31, 1960, in Maryland.
Valley Hills Funeral Home of Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.
