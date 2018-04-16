Blood drive coming to Toppenish

— Giving blood helps saves lives and the youth of Toppenish are doing just that.

YouthBuild Yakima Valley, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive for the Toppenish community.

The blood drive will take place at the Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic Conference Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 27.

YouthBuild Yakima Valley, a Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic program, aims to rebuild futures and restore hope for youth and young adults with extreme academic and/or socio-economic challenges. Unlike most youth programs, the YouthBuild program provides holistic training to guide young adults toward becoming socially and financially responsible community members.

“Part of the YouthBuild Program focuses on giving back to our community and being positive leaders,” Bertha Gonzalez program coordinator said. “That’s why our students have decided to host this event.”

To donate blood, participants can visit redcross.org and enter YOUTHBUILD to make an appointment or call 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

The event is also open to walk-in donors. Day-of participants can register for a rapid pass online at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.