Civil Air Patrol recognizes Sen. Jim Honeyford

— A local lawmaker was recognized April 14 for meritorious service to the Civil Air Patrol.

Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, was presented the Meritorious Service Award for his “outstanding achievement or meritorious service rendered specifically on behalf of CAP,” spokeswoman 1st Lt. Amber DeRuyter said in a press release Monday.

Honeyford is a lieutenant colonel in the squadron.

According to DeRuyter, the award is for Civil Air Patrol members who go beyond their normal duties.

The award is for “achievements and services which are clearly outstanding and unmistakably exception,” she said.

The award is presented only to members whose efforts were clearly integral to the success of the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary agency of the U.S. Air Force.

The Yakima Composite Squadron has been honored to know Honeyford personally and is grateful for his support, she said, noting he was instrumental in construction of a new hangar for the squadron and the McAllister Museum of Flight.