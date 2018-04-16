Doneta C. Sargeant

— Doneta Card Sargeant, 54, of White Swan, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, in White Swan.

Sargeant was born April 12, 1964, in Goldendale.

A dressing service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Shaker Church in White Swan. Burial will take place Wednesday, April 18, in Yesmowit Cemetery, White Swan.

Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, is in charge of arrangements.