Grizzlies roamed the Cascades

— I just read Roger Harnack's April 4, 2018, column on the grizzly bear.

Should he have any doubts about the former range of the bear, he might want to take a look at the state flag of California. The Grizzly is prominently featured on the flag and was recorded as far south as the Sand Diego area. The last one killed in that state was in the 1920s.

Quite obviously, if the Grizzly ranged all the way to Southern California, it almost certainly occupied the entire length of the Cascades (which officially terminate at Mount Lassen) and the Sierra Nevadas, which then extend south from Lassen into lower California.

Greg James

Mercer Island