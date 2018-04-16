Inslee calls for reversal of immigraion restrictions

— Following last weekend’s U.S. airstrikes against Syrian chemical weapons facilities, Gov. Jay Inslee is calling on the Trump Administration to ease immigration restrictions.

In a letter Monday to the U.S. Department of State, Inslee requested the administration reverse new refugee policies.

“While this administration decries these atrocious attacks against humanity, it still unconscionably condemns Syrians to suffer these atrocities,” Inslee wrote. “People around the world are struggling at this moment to survive in countries where violence, persecution, war and pervasive poverty are depriving them or their children any chance of a healthy or secure future. It is time for us to renew our American commitment to supporting those in need during a time of crisis.”

According to Inslee, only 11 Syrians have been admitted into the U.S. since January.

“We could be providing a lifeline, but instead we are turning our back,” Inslee wrote. “I urge you to swiftly review and reverse the current policies that are restricting the ability of qualified refugees to be admitted into the United States. This is, after all, about humanity.”

Inslee’s letter notes the president attempted to implement an outright ban on Syrian refugees, and has implemented policies resulting in a record low number of refugees being admitted to the U.S.