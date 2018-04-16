Korean veterans may be eligible for Peace Medal

— The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle is seeking Korean War veterans to honor with the Ambassador for Peace Medal.

If you served in Korean War, you may be eligible. This commemorative medal is an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to American service men and women who served in the Korean War.

The Ambassador for Peace Medal was first presented to veterans as a special memento for those of who returned to South Korea through the ‘Revisit Program’. The honor has since expanded to veterans who cannot travel long journey to Korea.

The Ambassador for Peace Medal and Certificate will be presented to all eligible veterans in attendance as an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to American service men and women.



To be eligible, veterans must have served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953. It is also available for the veterans who participated in UN peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955.

A luncheon will be hosted by the Consul General of the Republic of Korea at 11:30 a.m., June 8, 2018, at Red Lion-Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick.

An RSVP is required by June 1, 2018

Please respond with your name, phone number, and dates of service in Korea, along with the name of your guest for the luncheon to heidia@dva.wa.gov or by calling 360-725-2154.

Heidi Audette

Department of Veterans Affairs

Olympia