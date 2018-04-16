Making a commitment

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Prosser football players Jordan Garcia and Eddie Lopez-Rojas sign letters of intent to play football for Lewis and Clark Valley College on April 16. Gar-cia plans to be a wide receiver and Lopez-Garcia will be an offensive line-man.
The above photo was taken at today's signing at Prosser High School.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment