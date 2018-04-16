Daily Sun logo

Making a commitment

Prosser football players Jordan Garcia and Eddie Lopez-Rojas sign letters of intent to play football for Lewis and Clark Valley College on April 16. Gar-cia plans to be a wide receiver and Lopez-Garcia will be an offensive line-man.

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Prosser football players Jordan Garcia and Eddie Lopez-Rojas sign letters of intent to play football for Lewis and Clark Valley College on April 16. Gar-cia plans to be a wide receiver and Lopez-Garcia will be an offensive line-man.

As of Monday, April 16, 2018

﻿

The above photo was taken at today's signing at Prosser High School.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News and Information from our Community Partners