Neighbor unhappy school bus garage moving in She says diesel smoke is toxic, bad for apartment residents

— The School District will be moving all school bus operations to the old Anderson Building at 647 E. Wine Country Road.

Everything has gone smoothly up to now. A woman who lives in the nearby Grandview Estates Apartments does not want the buses there.

According to Karen Nimitz, others in the low-income apartments feel the same, but they are almost all Spanish-speaking and are afraid to speak up.

Nimitz said she and others do not want the buses because of diesel smoke.

“It’s toxic,” she said.

“We also don’t want the early morning noise,” Nimitz said. “There will be a lot of noise from engines starting and running and that beep, beep, beeping when the buses are backing up.”

Nimitz said the apartments are too close to the Anderson Building for prevailing westerly winds to help.

“Sometimes there is no wind, and that smoke is not going to move out,” Nimitz said.

Nimitz has talked to the city council about the buses. She said the response was that the area of the building is zoned for this use.

“These apartments weren’t here when the zoning was done,” She said. “There are people here now. Are they going to wait until somebody gets sick to do something?”

Nimitz called the state attorney general’s office and spoke with Bill Sherman, assistant attorney general for environmental concerns.

“He told me to call the planning commission,” Nimitz said. “I called and spoke with Jan McDonald. She told me to call City Hall and make an appointment.”

Superintendent Henry Strom was out of town Wednesday and the rest of the week.

Communications manager Elena Olmstead said the Anderson Building is undergoing renovation before the move. She said the transition to the Anderson Building will start around May 1.

“As the official bus garage, the building will serve as the headquarters for the district’s buses, drivers and transportation department,” she said. “The district currently plans to park and store the bulk of its buses just to the east of the main building.”