Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 13

Animal problem on Victoria Circle.

Assist agency on Grandview Pavement Road.

Resident assist on Division Street.

Suspicious activity on Ash Street.

Traffic stop on Pleasant Avenue.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Assault on Wilson Highway.

Juvenile problem on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Informational call on Cedar Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Resident dispute on East Wine Country Road.

Assault on West Second Street.

Domestic call on Wilson Highway.

Assist agency at West Fifth Street and Avenue E.

Prisoner transport on West Second Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Grandridge Road.

Assist agency on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity at Hedrick Place and Cherry Lane.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on Avenue F.

Driving under the influence at East Bonnieview Road and North Madison.

APRIL 14

Domestic call on Rose Street, Mabton.

Warrant service on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Rose Street, Mabton.

Business alarm on East wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 71.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Victoria Circle.

Domestic call on Elm Street.

Noise complaint on South Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on Victoria Circle.

Noise complaint on East Fourth Street.

Resident assist on Stover Road.

Suspicious activity on North Euclid Road.

Fireworks on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard at North Euclid and West Wine Country roads.

Found property on West Second Street.

Assist agency on West Third Street.

Informational call on Highland Road.

Assault on west Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Butternut Road.

Suspicious activity on Fir Street.

Informational call on Wilson Highway.

Assault on South Fisher Road, Mabton.

Noise complaint on Carriage Square Drive.

Noise complaint on Stassen Way.

APRIL 15

Noise complaint on East Concord Avenue.

Suspicious activity at Davie Road and North Third Street.

Resident dispute on Division Street.

Assist agency on Cherry Lane.

Assist agency on Yakima Avenue, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on East Wine Country Road.

Injury crash at West Third Street and Avenue H.

Business alarm on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious activity on Cherry Lane.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Court order service on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

APRIL 16

Animal noise on Hillcrest Road.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 13

Court order service on E Street.

APRIL 14

Parking problem at Main and East Third streets.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 58.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on East Third Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East A Street.

Assist agency at Van Belle and Cemetery roads, Sunnyside.

APRIL 15

Assist agency at Homer Street and Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident at Main and East A streets.

Parking problem on Matthew Street.

Domestic call on West Boulevard South.

Domestic call on LaPierre Road.

MABTON POLICE

APRIL 13

Traffic stop at Boundary Road and South Street.

APRIL 14

Domestic call on Rose Street.

Recovered stolen property on Rose Street.

Traffic stop at Washington Street and First Avenue.

Traffic stop at Washington Street and Sixth Avenue.

APRIL 15

Traffic stop at First Avenue and Adams Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 13

Parking problem at South 15th Street and East Jackson Avenue.

Business alarm on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Avenue.

Animal problem on South Ninth Street.

Animal problem on South Sixth Street.

Traffic stop at Allen and Sunnyside-Mabton roads.

Suspicious activity on East South Hill Road.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street.

Disorderly conduct on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard at Sunnyside-Mabton and Allen roads.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Domestic call on Terry Street.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Wendell Phillips Road.

Suspicious activity on Sage court.

Threats on Cascade Way.

Resident assist on North 16th Street.

Welfare check on East South Hill road.

Resident assist on East Jackson Avenue.

Warrant service at South 10th Street and Barnes Court.

Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.

Court order violation on East South Hill Road.

Resident dispute on South 11th Street.

Domestic call on South 13th Street.

Non-injury crash on Newhouse Avenue.

Traffic offense at South First Street and South Hill Road.

Welfare check on NW Crescent Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on West South Hill Road.

Informational call on Homer Street.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

APRIL 14

Livestock incident at Yakima Valley Highway and Maple Grove Road.

Runaway juvenile on West Grandview Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Hemlock Avenue.

Burglary on East Decatur Avenue.

Welfare check on East Decatur Avenue.

Trespassing on South 11th Street.

Crash at South Ninth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Domestic call on East Decatur Avenue.

Warrant service on East Decatur Avenue.

Traffic hazard at Yakima Valley Highway and East Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on South 13th Street.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on South 11th Street.

Harassment on South 11th Street.

Prisoner transport on Tacoma Avenue.

Residential alarm on Ivone Drive.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on North First Street.

Suspicious activity on Merrick Avenue.

Resident assist on East Maple Way.

Harassment on Roosevelt Court.

Resident assist on East Decatur Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Riverside Terrace.

Suspicious activity on east Edison Avenue.

Driving under the influence at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Weapon offense on East Yakima Valley Highway.

APRIL 15

Assist agency on Cemetery Road.

Assist agency at Yakima Valley Highway and Maple Grove Road.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Driving under the influence on Homer Street.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Miller Avenue.

Assist agency on Tacoma Avenue.

Domestic call on West Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Rohman Street.

Assist agency on South 16th Street.

Animal problem on South 16th Street.

Traffic offense at South Ninth Street and Grant Avenue.

Resident assist on Heffron Street.

Informational call at East Yakima Valley Highway and East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Domestic call on South First Street.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Death investigation on Parkland Drive.

Noise complaint on Parkland Drive.

Driving under the influence at South Lester and Gap roads.

Suspicious activity on Parkland Drive.

APRIL 16

Traffic stop on Allen Road.

Driving under the influence on Allen Road.

Recovered stolen property on Tieton Drive, Yakima.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 13

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. Highway 97.

Resident assist at South Sitcum and Wenas avenues.

Animal problem on South Wapato Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Welfare check at West First Street and North Wasco Avenue.

Assault on South Wapato Avenue.

APRIL 14

Suspicious activity at Donald Road and Paschke Avenue.

Assault on South Naches Avenue.

Assault on East Second Street.

Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.

Business alarm on West First Street.

Warrant service on North Track Road.

APRIL 15

Business alarm on West First Street.

Resident assist on Donald Road.

Assist agency on East Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Donald Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 13

Suspicious activity on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Threats on Albro Road, Sunnyside.

Informational call on Rougk Lane, Sunnyside.

Harassment on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property at Boundary and Looney roads, Mabton.

Wanted person on Osborne Road, Wapato.

Death investigation on Chase Road, Grandview.

Attempt to locate on Eaker Road, Granger.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Found property on Willow Tree Lane, Toppenish.

Welfare check at Torp and Gangle roads, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Lucy Lane, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Curlew Road, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash at Fort and Teo roads, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Theft on Buena Road, Zillah.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Hit-and-run crash on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Duffield Road, Moxee.

APRIL 14

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on East Progressive Road, Toppenish.

Livestock incident at West Edison and Swan roads, Sunnyside.

Recovered stolen property at fisher and Simpson roads, Mabton.

Assist agency on North D Street, Toppenish.

Livestock incident on South Oldenway Road, Toppenish.

Illegal dumping at Phillip John and North Oldenway roads, Toppenish.

Livestock incident at South Lester and Snipes Canal roads, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Beam Road, Granger.

Assist agency on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Suspicious activity at McDonald and Paschke roads, Wapato.

Injury crash at Wilson Highway and Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Resident complaint on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Welfare check on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Burglary on Nightingale Road, Wapato.

Shots reported fired on Den Boer Road, Grandview.

Resident assist at Lateral A and West Wapato roads, Wapato.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Suspicious activity on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Horschel road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity at Branch and Lateral A roads, Toppenish.

Suicidal person on Holaday Road, Mabton.

Assault on South Fisher Road, Mabton.

Assist agency at Van Belle and Cemetery roads, Sunnyside.

APRIL 15

Traffic stop at Campbell Road and Knight Lane, Wapato.

Assist agency on Yakima Avenue, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Trespassing on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard at West First Avenue and U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Trespassing on east Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Woodall Road, Grandview.

Runaway juvenile on Cantrell Road, Sunnyside.

Assault on Frontage Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Assault on East Second Street, Wapato.

Sex crime on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Injury crash on state Highway 24, Milepost 15, Moxee.

Welfare check at Lateral A and Fort roads, Toppenish.

Malicious mischief on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Traffic hazard at Lateral 1 and Lateral C roads, Toppenish.

Assist agency on LaPierre Road, Granger.

Threats on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

APRIL 16

Welfare check on South Camas Avenue, Wapato.

Crash at U.S. Highway 97 and Fort Road, Toppenish.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 13

Informational call on Second Avenue.

Civil matter on Sixth Street.

Animal noise on Chenaur Drive.

APRIL 14

Trespassing on First Avenue.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Civil matter on Seventh Street.

Noise complaint on Fountain Boulevard.

APRIL 15

Domestic call on Sixth Street.