The Daily Sun
As of Monday, April 16, 2018
SUNNYSIDE — Ramona Castilla, 82, of Grandview, died Saturday, April 14, in Sunnyside. She was born in Mexico on Nov. 12, 1935.
Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

