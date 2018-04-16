Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

APRIL 12

Motor vehicle crash at Sunnyside-Mabton and Holaday roads. No transport.

APRIL 13

Basic life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Prestige Care and Rehabiliation.

Aid call on Van Belle Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Homer Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

APRIL 14

Resident assist on South Fourth Street.

Aid call on East Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on South Fourth Street.

Motor vehicle crash at South Ninth Street and East Edison Avenue. No injuries.

Aid call on Homer Street. No transport.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Dumpster fire on Gregory Avenue. Extinguished.

APRIL 15

Aid call on Cemetery Road. Patient refused aid.

Fire alarm activated on Tacoma Avenue. Canceled.

Structure fire on South 16th Street. Extinguished.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue.

Advanced life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle.

Medical alarm on Oak Street. False alarm.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Parkland Drive. Canceled.