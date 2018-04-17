Bail set at $10,000 for man accused of rape

— A Toppenish man is in Yakima County Jail after Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin S. Naught set his bail at $10,000.

Daniel Campos, 49, is charged with third-degree rape.

His preliminary appearance was Monday, April 16, and that’s when his bail was set.

Toppenish Police arrested Campos on Saturday, April 14, after investigating a rape reported April 13, a narrative submitted to the court said.

Campos, Ernie Ramos and a woman named Tonya visited a property on Outlook Road near Outlook on April 11, records show.

The victim, a homeless man, was on the property and witnessed the trio arguing before he was left alone with Campos. The victim told police Campos offered him a change of clothes, but after he was changed Campos began to fondle him sexually, records show.

Campos continued the assault and the victim was shocked by the behavior, records show.

The following day, the victim accompanied Campos while running errands. Campos was driving and pulled the vehicle off the roadway and sexually assaulted the victim with oral sex again, records show.

Campos assaulted the victim again hours later before driving to Toppenish and assaulted the victim a fourth time, records show.

After the pair picked up Campos’ “cousin,” Campos forced the victim to use methamphetamine and assaulted him again, records show.

On April 13, the victim went to a job orientation and returned to a residence in Toppenish to retrieve his car and other personal items but was unable to do so because Campos and the “cousin” had possession of them, records show.

A family member assisted him the following day in an effort to retrieve his personal effects and in reporting the crimes, records show.