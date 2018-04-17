Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
April 16
Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.
Burglary on West Fifth Street.
Animal problem on West Wine Country Road.
Suicidal person on West Second Street.
Informational call on West Second Street.
Wanted person on Stassen Way.
Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.
Animal problem on Euclid Road.
Assault on West Second Street.
Informational call on West Second Street.
Child pornography on Avenue H.
Noise complaint on Avenue D.
Domestic disturbance on East Washington Street.
Wanted person on Washington Street.
Welfare check on Washington Street.
APRIL 17
Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.
Illegal burning on Forsell Road.
GRANGER POLICE
APRIL 16
Assist agency on South Elm Street, Toppenish.
MABTON POLICE
APRIL 16
Resident assist on Maple Street.
Trespassing on Washington Street.
APRIL 17
Domestic call on Vance Road.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
APRIL 16
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Resident assist at East Lincoln Avenue and Saul Road.
Burglary on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Informational call on East Edison Avenue.
Suspicious activity at North Sixth Street and North Avenue.
Civil matter on Homer Street.
Traffic offense at South Fourth Street and East South Hill Road.
Attempt to locate on East Lincoln Avenue.
Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.
Traffic stop at North Avenue and North 11th Street.
Unwanted guest on South Ninth Street.
Informational call on Homer Street.
Unsecure premises on Sheller Road.
Assist agency at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.
Warrant service on Yakima Valley Highway.
April 17
Court order violation on Harvest Place.
Suspicious activity on South Seventh Street.
Assist resident on South 11th Street.
Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road, Grandview.
WAPATO POLICE
APRIL 16
Abandoned vehicle on South Ahtanum Avenue.
Call on South Simcoe Avenue.
Assault at French Lane and South Camas Avenue.
Civil matter on West Seventh Street.
Threats on East Second Street.
Unwanted guest on West Fifth Street.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
APRIL 16
Restraining order violation on North Wildwood Road, Wapato.
Livestock incident on North Granger Road, Zillah.
Assist agency at West Stephenson and Fort roads, Toppenish.
Non-injury crash at Lateral B and West Wapato roads, Wapato.
Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.
Theft on Buena Road,
Buena.
Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Traffic hazard at Knight Lane and Campbell Road, Wapato.
Non-injury crash at Robinson Road and Old Prosser Highway, Grandview.
Assault on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.
Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Fraud on West First Avenue, Toppenish.
Animal problem on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Suspicious activity on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.
Assist agency on South Elm Street, Toppenish.
Assist agency on Van Belle Road, Outlook.
APRIL 17
Domestic call on Vance Road, Mabton.
Suspicious activity at Sainsbury Lane and Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.
Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road, Grandview.
ZILLAH POLICE
APRIL 16
Assist agency on Adams Avenue, Toppenish.
Trespassing on Vintage Valley Parkway.
Informational call on Ann Street.
Assist agency on South Elm Street, Toppenish.
