Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

By Jennie McGhan

As of Tuesday, April 17, 2018

APRIL 16

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Rouse Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

APRIL 17

Aid call on Jackson Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Rouse Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

