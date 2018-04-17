Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
April 12, 2018
DISMISSALS
Antonio Sanchez Carrazco Jr., DOB 01/29/91, disorderly conduct.
Antonio Sanchez Carrazco Jr., DOB 01/29/91, fourth-degree assault.
Dustin James Moore, DOB 04/22/95, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Jaime Solis, DOB 01/08/75, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE-COMPLIANCE
Tessa Ann Fletcher, DOB 11/14/74, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, conditions met.
Adan Martinez Jr., DOB 01/27/79, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, conditions met.
Ricardo C. Martinez, DOB 02/02/71, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, conditions met.
Dustin James Moore, DOB 04/22/95, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, conditions met.
Annabelle Robles, DOB 06/19/69, third-degree theft. Dismissed, conditions met.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Vanessa Robledo Lopez, DOB 02/09/95, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $1,200 fine. Drug paraphernalia prohibited. Dismissed.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment