Judge Donald W. Engel

April 17, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

DEFERRED PROSECUTION ENTRY

Javier Alvarez, DOB 08/24/81, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Roeschelle Hope Craig, DOB 04/07/75, driving under the influence.

Michael Ray Yanez Leyva, DOB 07/14/93, driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.

Stephanie Lanea Stamper, DOB 04/14/93, driving under the influence.

Hernan Daniel Garcia Solis, DOB 05/01/94, driving under the influence.

DEFERRED-FAILURE TO COMPLY HEARING

Hernan Daniel Garcia Solis, DOB 05/01/94, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Jason Garcia, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Mario Anthony Mata, DOB 10/28/97, minor in possession and/or consumption and marijuana possession.

Mario Anthony Mata, DOB 10/28/97, driving under the influence and failure to stop and/or give information in obedience to an officer.

Samuel Jimenez Murillo, DOB 02/21/57, driving under the influence and hit-and-run attended vehicle.

Rosa Elizabeth Sanchez, DOB 06/05/73, driving under the influence.

Yolanda Isabel Sanchez, DOB 12/19/85, driving under the influence.

TWO-YEAR DEFERRED PROSECUTION REVIEW HEARING

Abundio Trinidad Hernandez, DOB 07/11/51, driving under the influence.

SENTENCING HEARING

Timothy J. Hofstad, DOB 08/06/74, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.

TRIAL CONFIRMATION

Albert Earl Lundberg Jr., DOB 02/22/62, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Antonio Uriel Quinonez, DOB 03/13/96, driving under the influence.

Kelly Duane Rowden, DOB 03/07/73, driving under the influence.