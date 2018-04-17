Judge Donald W. Engel
April 17, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
DEFERRED PROSECUTION ENTRY
Javier Alvarez, DOB 08/24/81, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Roeschelle Hope Craig, DOB 04/07/75, driving under the influence.
Michael Ray Yanez Leyva, DOB 07/14/93, driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.
Stephanie Lanea Stamper, DOB 04/14/93, driving under the influence.
Hernan Daniel Garcia Solis, DOB 05/01/94, driving under the influence.
DEFERRED-FAILURE TO COMPLY HEARING
Hernan Daniel Garcia Solis, DOB 05/01/94, driving under the influence.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Jason Garcia, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Mario Anthony Mata, DOB 10/28/97, minor in possession and/or consumption and marijuana possession.
Mario Anthony Mata, DOB 10/28/97, driving under the influence and failure to stop and/or give information in obedience to an officer.
Samuel Jimenez Murillo, DOB 02/21/57, driving under the influence and hit-and-run attended vehicle.
Rosa Elizabeth Sanchez, DOB 06/05/73, driving under the influence.
Yolanda Isabel Sanchez, DOB 12/19/85, driving under the influence.
TWO-YEAR DEFERRED PROSECUTION REVIEW HEARING
Abundio Trinidad Hernandez, DOB 07/11/51, driving under the influence.
SENTENCING HEARING
Timothy J. Hofstad, DOB 08/06/74, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.
TRIAL CONFIRMATION
Albert Earl Lundberg Jr., DOB 02/22/62, driving under the influence.
ARRAIGNMENT
Antonio Uriel Quinonez, DOB 03/13/96, driving under the influence.
Kelly Duane Rowden, DOB 03/07/73, driving under the influence.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment