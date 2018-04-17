Judge Donald W. Engel

April 18, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Luis Alberto Perucho, DOB 01/24/88, driving under the influence.

Levi Joseph Fiander Jr., DOB 05/01/90, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.

Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, driving under the influence.

Cristian Eduardo Montes, DOB 03/03/95, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Luis Alberto Perucho, DOB 01/24/88, driving under the influence.

Agustin Solis, DOB 05/12/95, driving under the influence.

Jaime Johnny Lopez, DOB 12/02/98, marijuana possession, using and/or delivering drug paraphernalia and giving a false statement to a public servant.

Gilberto Rivera Villarreal, DOB 12/21/57, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION

Brian Anthony Akers, DOB 10/28/64, driving under the influence.

Kevin Ellis Quesnell, DOB 09/11/63, driving under the influence.