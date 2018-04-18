12-year sentence to be served for homicide Former Sunnyside man was victim

— The man responsible for the shooting death of a former Sunnyside man has been sentenced two years later.

Andres Garcia Mesa Jr., 26, was shot and killed April 9, 2016 at the Econo Lodge at 510 N. First St. in Yakima, court documents show.

Gonzalo E. Amaya, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, records show.

He pled guilty to second-degree murder with the in-tent to cause the death of another person but without premeditation on April 10.

Judge Kevin Naught issued a sentence of 144 months (12 years) in prison with credit for time served. He also must complete 36 months probation.

Two others were charged for their role in Mesa’s death.

Bryan Licea, 24 at the time of the murder, was charged with rendering criminal assistance, records show. He was found guilty and sentenced Aug. 1, 2016 to 6 months in prison with 12 months probation, rec-ords show.

Nancy Arzaga, 23 on the date of Mesa’s death, was charged with eluding, rendering criminal assistance and hit and run unattended. All three charges were dismissed July 18, 2017.

Mesa left behind his girlfriend Kassie Reyes of Sunnyside, with whom he shared a daughter.

“Andy was the most ideal father since Kira was born. He got anything his daughter needed, even when Kira got old enough to wake him up,” Reyes said days after Mesa died.

She said Mesa was supportive and attentive to both her and their daughter. “He was the most biggest hearted, caring person.”

Police arrived to find Mesa laying on the pavement at the motel with a gunshot wound to the neck, documents state.

Several people attempted to provide Mesa aid. He was rushed to Yakima Regional Medical Center but died while in surgery about an hour after the initial police call, documents state.

Witnesses at the scene said five gunshots were fired before they saw a man, later identified as Amaya, jump into a black car, records state.

A Washington State Patrol trooper, provided an alert after the shooting, followed a vehicle matching the description of the one Amaya was believed to have fled in until another officer arrived, documents state. The vehicle was stopped on Lateral A Road near Wapato, but the driver, later identified as Arzaga, put it into gear and fled the scene, records show.

A short while later, the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle, documents state.

Troopers apprehended the occupants of the vehicle after it crashed in an or-chard. Amaya was among them. Documents state he was using a false name at the time of the arrest.

He also had an active felony warrant and has a second-degree robbery conviction, documents state.

Amaya was identified by witnesses as the shooter, documents state.

The gun used to shoot Mesa was thrown out of the vehicle, Arzaga said in a statement.

She claimed she was threatened during the police pursuit, documents state.

Licea made statements that nearly matched Arzaga’s, records show.

Another occupant of the vehicle Arzaga was driving, Luis Cortes Barraga, 22, of Cowiche, also gave a matching statement, documents state.

A video was obtained at the motel, showing Amaya to be the shooter, records show.