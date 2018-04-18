Burn ban looms for Bickleton area

BICKLETON — A ban on outdoor burning has been ordered for eastern Klickitat County beginning on May 1.
County officials announced the upcoming ban Tuesday for residents and businesses in Zone One.
The zone includes property east of Klickitat County Fire District No. 7, including Fire District Nos. 2, 9 and 10.
The looming ban will not apply to land on the Yakama Indian Reservation or under the jurisdiction of the State Parks and Recreation Commission. It also does not apply to residents inside incorporated towns or cities.
Residential barbecues will be allowed, official said, as will be live fire training drills.
The ban will remain in effect until Sept. 30.
